“I am worse outside the house, I flirt a lot” – Angel Smith

Angel Smith, an Ex-housemate of BBNaija’s’ Shine Ya Eye’ show has opened up on her fear of settling for a relationship as she glimpses into her flirty lifestyle.

Angel made this known during her interview on Wazobia FM where she revealed that her flirty lifestyle is more intense in reality than what she displayed on the show.

“I am worse outside the house. I flirt a lot. I don’t have any problem with love but I am scared because I do not want to get hurt. I have been hurt by a lot of things in my life.

“I just have to protect myself because I don’t think I have any more tolerance for pain. I just had to build walls. I can still change my mind towards love but I am just scared to get hurt.

“I want to also start a mental health blog for people that are struggling with mental health. I have struggled with it before and there is a stigma attached to it.

“Some people feel when you talk about anxiety or depression, you are crazy. People use it to insult others.

“The aim of the blog is to give people a comfortable space to talk. I believe when I start talking about it, people will be more aware,” she said.