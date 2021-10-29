Nigeria Still Battling Insecurity Because We Haven’t Reformed Military: Boss Mustapha

Secretary to the government of the federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha has stated that a reformation of Nigeria’s military architecture will help put an end to the country’s fight against insecurity.

He stated this while speaking on Thursday when he received the 24-member advisory committee on the reform of the armed forces and defence in Abuja.

Mustapha stated that the territorial nature of the country calls for a military reform.

The SGF described the reform process as a step in the right direction and assured the committee of its commitment to see to the approval of the recommendations.

“Reforms are critical and difficult to implement, but the step taken by the ministry of defence is a right step in the right direction to address security challenges,” Mustapha said.

“The reasons we are still battling with insecurity is because we have not reformed our military architecture, and considering the territorial nature of our country, there is a need for the security rejig.

“I am committed to anything that will transform the armed forces and in any capacity, I will do my best for the necessary approval.”