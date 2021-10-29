BBNaija’s Vee Slams Follower Over Her Relationship With Neo

BBNaija Lockdown ex-housemate, Victoria Adeyele, popularly known as Vee, has slammed a follower who trolled her for her relationship with co-star, Neo Akpofure.

Vee had simply taken to her Twitter page to tweet about how her boyfriend, Neo is an amazing cook.

“My boyfriend is an amazing cook. Damn!” she wrote.

A follower who apparently has a different opinion about the relationship between the reality TV stars who met each other in the Big Brother Naija Lockdown house replied in the comments section, “Blue passport na your mate?”

Vee was determined to set the records straight as she tweeted at him in reply, “This dry joke. What can anyone even use you for sef?”

See the exchange below: