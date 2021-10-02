“Since I Moved To Nigeria, I Always Fall Ill,” BBNaija’s Vee Opens Up

Damilola Ayomide
-

BBNaija Lockdown ex-housemate, Victoria Adeyele, better known as Vee, has opened up about how she has been falling ill constantly since she moved back to Nigeria.

The former London-based singer cum reality TV star took to her Instagram Stories to share this piece of information, adding that she is always taking supplements and vitamins to avoid being sick.

The BBNaija Lockdown season finalist noted that she barely fell ill before she moved to Nigeria.

In her words:

Before I moved to Nigeria, I barely fell ill. Now it’s malaria one day, food poisioning the next. I’m always taking vitamins and supplements to avoid being sick.”

