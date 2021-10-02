Comedienne Real Warri Pikin Speaks On Divorcing Her Husband

Popular Nigerian comedienne and actress, Anita Asuoha, better known as Real Warri Pikin has replied a follower who said that she would soon divorce her husband.

Commenting under a video of the media personality and her husband, the follower wrote:

“If na before, I go dey shout awwww awwwww God when! Lovely couple! I nor shout again biko! Because wetin we go soon hear now na ‘divorce’.”

Real Warri Pikin then replied the follower thus:

“@9jahandmade who is that man that says a thing and it comes to pass when God has not commanded it???”

Information Nigeria recalls that the media personality revealed that she married her husband when he was earning a salary of N30,000 monthly.