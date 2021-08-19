BBNaija’s Vee Celebrates 25th Birthday

BBNaija Lockdown ex-housemate, Vee, has taken to her social media pages to celebrate herself as she clocks 25 on her birthday, Thursday, August 19, 2021.

The entertainment personality shared studio images of herself on her Instagram page and wrote as caption:

“One year older, one year bolder. ❤️ 🔥#TWENTYFINE”

On her Twitter page, the musician cum reality TV star, host, and brand ambassador wrote on Thursday morning:

“19.08.96 A real g was born. Victoria Medese Oluwatobiloba Adunni Olaoluwatoni Boluwatife Oluwapeganmire Ilerioluwa Adeyele. God I thank you. Hearing my mum say she’s proud of me on a day like this means EVERYTHING. I prayed so hard for days like this.”