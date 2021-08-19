Rapper Vector Surprises Boy Who Cried For His Autograph

By
Damilola Ayomide
-
Rapper Vector

Popular Nigerian rapper, Vector, has taken out time to put a smile on the face of a young boy who had earlier cried for his autograph.

The hip hop music star made a surprise visit to the boy’s house on his birthday to celebrate with him.

He shared the video clip on his verified Instagram page and wrote:

Big man. Planned to surprise him today. Super smart, confident and plays music too. Hope you liked the gifts Mr marvel fan… wishing you a long, meaningful and blessed life ahead of you. Happy birthday kiddo! I will expect your mail. ❤️”

