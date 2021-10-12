Whitemoney discloses what Queen recently did for him that melted his heart, reaffirms his love for her (Video)

BBNaija season 6 winner, Whitemoney has disclosed the kind gesture that was recently displayed by Queen towards him while reiterating his love for her.

This is coming after Whitemoney was accused of insulting Queen and deceiving fans as regards their relationship.

Whitemoney in the interview noted that Queen gave him her Prado SUV to use for his media rounds due to the fact that his car wasn’t available and the available ride didn’t befit his standard as a winner.

According to him, this kind gesture really melted his heart. The 29-year-old also disclosed that he and Queen are in love with each other, but he had to conceal feelings in the house for the sake of the game.