“You’ve Been Begging Me To Save Your Marriage,” Tonto Dikeh Replies Jane Mena’s Petition

Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh, has replied Jane Mena’s petition filed against her demanding 500 million naira over claims of cyberstalking and criminal defamation of her character.

Taking to her Instagram page, Tonto Dikeh claims that Jane Mena has been begging her behind the scenes to save her marriage only to later come forward with a petition.

In her words:

“If I say your sex tape exists, I say it again and again child, you can’t be begging me behind the scene to save your marriage and begging to see me for an appointment to explain yourself and then come with a petition. I’m not as dumb as your boyfriend so I wouldn’t be releasing your tape nor your call a week ago. See you in court.”

