She No Fit Stay Man House: Tonto Dikeh Joins Simi’s Nobody Like Woman Challenge

Popular Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh, has taken to her Instagram page to post a picture of herself with the caption, “I no fit stay man house.”

The mother of one used the picture to join popular singer, Simi’s viral challenge tagged #NobodyLikeWoman.

The #NobodyLikeWoman challenge has been jumped on by female celebrities such as Adesua Etomi, Osas Ighodaro, Temi Otedola, and Real Warri Pikin.

Slamming trolls who have been mocking her for her relationship failures, the movie star wrote, “The 1st picture is for @symplysimi challenge. BUT THIS ONE IS FOR EVERYONE WHO HAS EVER SAID THAT BEHIND ME Back 🥰💃🏾🥰YOUR OPINION WILL NEVER MATTER AND THATS ON PERIODD. Love you all ❤️🤤.”

