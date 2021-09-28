Bobrisky Apologizes To Tonto Dikeh

Controversial crossdresser, Idris Okuneye, alias Bobrisky, has tendered an apology to Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh.

Information Nigeria recalls that the past few days have seen the crossdresser drag the actress. Bobrisky also claimed that Tonto still owes him 5 million naira which she borrowed from him during their friendship.

However, Bobrisky took to his Instagram page to pen an apology. He wrote:

“Tonto, I humiliated you here so is a must I come back here to apologize for calling you out !!! I honestly didn’t know what came over me, but I later realize I was wrong… pls find it in your heart to forgive me. Yes I might have be there for u as friends, the truth is you were also there for me at some point of my life. Pls find it in ur heart to forgive me once more. We necessarily shouldn’t be friends no more but let me apologize for calling you out. To my fans, and to tonto fans I’m sorry many of you are disappointed at me, pls forgive me and I promise never to repeat dis no more.”