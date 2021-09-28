BBNaija Shine Ya Eye: “I Don’t Hate Liquorose,” Beatrice Replies Troll

Former BBNaija Shine Ya Eye housemate, Beatrice, has replied a troll and viewer who asked her to explain why she does not like Liquorose.

“Take mic 🎤 tell me why u no like Liquorose,” the troll with the handle @call_me_queendollar wrote.

Replying, Beatrice told the troll that former housemates will eventually bond and socialize with one another irrespective of the feelings of fans who fight among themselves because of their favorite housemates.

“@call_me_queendollar We will all post pictures eating and dancing together while you all fight and make enemies with yourselves. Then you’ll have the answer to your question. Take back your mic 🎤❤️,” Beatrice wrote.