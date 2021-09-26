“Tonto Dikeh Is Using My Former PA To Ridicule Me” – Bobrisky

Nigerian controversial crossdresser Idris Okuneye, better known as Bobrisky, has claimed that his former best friend and Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh is responsible for his ex-PA’s outburst on social media.

Bobrisky made this known in an Instagram live session with media personality Daddy Freeze while clarifying speculation that he is romantically linked with Dubai based Nigerian billionaire Mompha.

Bobrisky said he knows that Tonto Dikeh is sponsoring Oye to ridicule him and spill his secrets.

Read Also: Bobrisky Opens Up On Dating Mompha

Bobrisky added that he’s used to Tonto Dikeh’s tactics of using others to spoil people with whom she is not on good terms.

The crossdresser who has been dragging Tonto Dikeh for the past few days on social media and spilling the secrets they shared vows he is coming back to deal with the actress.