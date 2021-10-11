“After 3 Months Of Relationship, You Should Give Your Girlfriend Allowance Of 70k Monthly” – Joro Olumofin Tells Men

By
Damilola Ayomide
-
Joro Olumofin
Nigerian Relationship Specialist Joro Olumofin

Controversial relationship expert, Joro Olumofin, has opined that men should place their girlfriends on at least N70,000 monthly allowance after 3 months of relationship.

In his words:

Guys, if you’ve been dating a lady for more than 3 months you should give her a monthly allowance of at least N70,000/$127 every single month. If you’re not doing this, you’re not entitled to 100% of her time.”

Olumofin further addressed the second part of his post to ladies who have been in a relationship for more than 3 months.

Read Also: Ladies having a Backup Boyfriend in 2021 is very necessary — Joro Olumofin

Ladies, it you’ve been dating a guy for more than 3 months and you visit his apartment frequently, help out with a chore; clean his place, cook for him or help him with his business proposal. If you’re not doing any of this, you should be SINGLE,” he wrote.

Olumofin’s post

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here