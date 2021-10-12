“Being Lightskinned Is Not A Privilege For Me” – BBNaija’s Maria

BBNaija Shine Ya Eye former housemate, Maria Chike Agueze, has opened up in a recent interview about how her skin color is not a privilege for her.

The former Dubai-based realtor cum reality TV star disclosed that she had to work her way to the top during her interview with Savvy Media Africa.

Maria was also on the front cover of the magazine alongside comedian and actor Broda Shaggi.

According to her, she gets upset when people say that she got everything she has because she is pretty when in actual fact she had to see her way through high school and university to pay her rent and live by herself.