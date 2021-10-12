Senate Approves Direct Primaries For Political Parties

The Nigerian Senate has approved direct primaries for aspirants to all elective positions on Tuesday.

The amendments were made on Tuesday by the Senate to some clauses of the Electoral Act (Repeal and Re-enactment) bill 2021, passed on July 15, 2021, according to a statement.

Also Read: Electoral Act: Imposing Direct Primaries On Parties Will Lead To Crisis — Saraki

The chamber approved Clause 87 to read “a political party seeking to nominate candidates for elections under this bill shall hold direct primaries for aspirants to all elective positions, which shall be monitored by the Commission.”

This act comes few days after former President of the Senate, Senator Bukola Saraki appealed to lawmakers not to enforce direct primaries for political parties.