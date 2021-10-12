Dancer Jane Mena Slams Tonto Dikeh With N500m Lawsuit

Dancer and social media influencer, Usiwo Orezimena Jane, popularly known as Jane Mena, has filed a petition before the Nigerian Police against actress Tonto Dikeh over claims of cyberstalking and criminal defamation of her character.

Information Nigeria recalls that in September 2021, Tonto in a post shared on her Instagram page, alleged that her ex-boyfriend, Prince Kpokpogri, is in possession of Janemena’s old and recent sex tapes.

Jane Mena, who did not confirm or deny the allegation when it was made, has filed a petition against the actress.

The petition written on her behalf by her solicitors, Rockson Igelige, of Felix, Igelige & Associates, described Tonto’s claims as damaging and malicious.

“These malicious publications and in the context in which it was made, meant and Janemena understood it to mean the following amongst other things: Janemena who is a married woman had and is still having an amorous or sexual relationship with Prince Kpokpogri (referred to in the publications as Joseph Egbri) who is not Jamena’s husband. 2. Janemena is cheating on her lawful husband. 3. Janemena has sex tapes. 4. Janemena distributes sex tapes. 5. Janemena’s sex tapes (old and very recent ones) are in possession of PRINCE KPOKPOGRI (Joseph Egbri) with which he will use to blackmail our client any moment from now,” the petition read in part.

In her petition, Jane Mena demanded an immediate retraction of the said publications by Tonto Dikeh on her social media handles and a publication of the retraction in four national dailies in Nigeria.

She also asked that the actress tenders an unreserved apology to her and pay the sum of five hundred million naira as exemplary damages for the malicious publications.

Read Also: She No Fit Stay Man House: Tonto Dikeh Joins Simi’s Nobody Like Woman Challenge

Jane Mena’s lawyer warned that legal action will be taken against Tonto if she does not meet their demands within one month of receiving the petition.