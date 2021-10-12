I Am Tired Of Doing Just Photoshoots – BBNaija’s Sammie

BBNaija Shine Ya Eye ex-housemate, Sammie, seems to be finding it slightly difficult adjusting to his new celebrity status.

The 26-year-old graduate of Guidance and Counseling took to his Twitter page to share how he is exhausted of doing photo shoots.

“I am legit tired of photo shoots o. Already shot enough even the ones yet to be posted! E don do,” he tweeted.

However, some tweeps were not having his post as they called him out.

@RLoftusC12 wrote, “Try rest, you’re out of content bro.”

The reality TV star then clapped back at the tweep telling him to focus on football because he can’t give the kind of content he wants as he doesn’t play soccer.