I Now Buy Things I Used To Criticize – Adekunle Gold

Popular Nigerian singer, Adekunle Gold has stated in a recent post that he now buys the things he used to criticize due to poverty.

The music star took to his official Twitter account to disclose this.

“Plenty things wey I dey criticize before na him I come dey like laidis. Sapa nice one,” he tweeted.

The tweet garnered reactions and comments from other tweeps who could relate to it.

A tweep with the handle @Olatunchi69 also tweeted in agreement. “Story of my life. All these expensive things wey I dey buy now, if you ask me in 2015. I go tell you “why I go carry that kind amount buy that stuff blah blah blah”,” he wrote.

Read Also: It Is Important To Feed Your Soul With The Right Thoughts – Adekunle Gold

Replying the tweet, the “High” crooner wrote, “Guy?! Lol!”