“Stop Doing Harmful Things In Name Of Challenges,” Rapper Blaqbonez Advises

Popular Nigerian rapper, Emeka Akumefule, better known as Blaqbonez, has penned a note of advice to fans participating in music challenges on social media.

The hip hop artist took to his Instagram page to share his piece of advice on his Stories.

According to the “Bling” crooner, it’s not worth it to drink harmful substances in the name of challenges.

In his words:

“Stop drinking harmful things in the name of challenges. Don’t do it with anybody’s song, it’s not worth it. Stop!!”

The most recent challenge is Joeboy’s ‘Alcohol’ challenge which has become a viral challenge on Tik Tok.

Netizens participate in the challenge by pouring liquid substance on their bodies as they sing the chorus of Joeboy’s “Alcohol”. Joeboy also recently tweeted to his fans that the challenge should not be done by pouring substances on their bodies.

Read Also: University Made Me Feel Like A Failure – Rapper Blaqbonez

“I appreciate the love ALCOHOL is getting but stop pouring stuff on your bodies,” he tweeted.

“So in addition to not pouring stuff on your bodies, PLS STOP INGESTING UNHEALTHY THINGS too. Let’s enjoy the song AND stay alive. Bless,” he added.