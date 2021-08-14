University Made Me Feel Like A Failure – Rapper Blaqbonez

Fast-rising Nigerian rapper, Emeka Akumefule, alias Blaqbonez has opened up about his struggles in the university as a student studying Engineering.

The “BBC” crooner revealed that failing in the university when all he really wanted to do was rap made him feel like a failure.

In his words:

“Can’t believe i was almost depressed in University cos them engineering shit was killing me, all i wanted to do was rap. University made me feel like a failure, niggas were getting As and future looking bright, i was dropping mixtapes and hoping notjustokay would post it. Really grateful for how far I’ve come. I don’t know who would have been taking care of my mum if this music didn’t work,” he wrote.