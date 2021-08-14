People Indulge In Witchcraft But Assume They’re Socializing – Yomi Fabiyi

Nollywood actor, Yomi Fabiyi has said that people who create fake accounts to hurt and monitor others are into witchcraft.

The movie star and filmmaker took to his Instagram page on Friday to state this.

“People indulge in witchcraft but assume they are socializing when they create fake accounts to not just monitor but hurt their targets. If you have such attributes, look no further, you are a witch or wizard. Plenty time dey your hand. When people stay anonymous online to speak about others, it instantly become a tool of oppression and evil. Never indulge or encourage such,” the actor wrote.