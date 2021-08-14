Buhari’s Visit To Me In London Shows He’s A Caring Leader —Tinubu

National Leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress, Bola Ahmed Tinubu has expressed deep appreciation to President Muhammadu Buhari, for visiting him in London on Thursday.

This was contained in a statement titled, ‘Asiwaju Tinubu Thanks President Buhari for London Visit’ and made available by his media office on Friday.

Tinubu said Buhari, through the visit, demonstrated care and humility as a Nigerian leader.

Also Read: Tinubu, Buhari Meet In London

It read, “All Progressives Congress National stalwart, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has expressed thanks to President Muhammadu Buhari for visiting him in London on 12 August.

“The visit was a friendly and welcome one that underscored the considerate and caring personality of our nation’s President and Commander-in-Chief.

“Once again, Asiwaju thanks President Buhari for taking the time to visit him and wishes the President nothing but the very best as his administration continues to govern and lead the nation.”