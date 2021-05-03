Monogamy Is Unrealistic; I Can’t Be Exclusive To One Person – Blaqbonez

Fast-rising Nigerian rapper, Emeka Akumefule, alias Blaqbonez has thrown mud on monogamy, describing it as unrealistic in a recent interview with Ebuka Obi Uchendu on Channels TV’s Rubbin Minds.

The ‘BBC’ crooner said that he will tell all women he meets that he is not monogamous. He added that it will be pretentious of him to say that monogamy is his thing.

In his words:

“First, everybody has to know that I cannot be exclusive. Monogamy, for me, is unrealistic. I will be a polygamous man. I’m not going to pretend to a girl and say ‘you’re the only one I care for’.”