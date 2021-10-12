Again, BBNaija’s Tega Apologizes To Nigerians

BBNaija Shine Ya Eye former housemate, Tega Dominic has once again tendered an unreserved apology to Nigerians for her affair with Boma during her stay in the house.

Tega made this apology during her recent interview with Chude Jideonwo.

She said, “This is me saying to Nigerians, I’m sorry. I’m a Nigerian and you can’t throw me away. I’m sorry. My actions in the house I won’t say were unintentional but I was just going with the flow. Of course, I didn’t have sex with Boma. We didn’t have sex.”

“Being a married woman and kissing was a wrong move, and I apologize. I need all the love and support that I can get to actualize my dreams,” she added.