Tonto Dikeh’s Ex-boyfriend, Prince Kpokpogri Apologizes To Dancer Jane Mena’s Husband

Prince Kpokpogri, the ex-lover of Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh has apologized to the husband of dancer Jane Mena.

Kpokpogri took to his Instagram page to tender the apology.

This is after Tonto Dikeh alleged on her Instagram page that Kpokpogri is in possession of the dancer’s sex tapes.

Kpokpogri initially reacted to the allegations by stating that Jane Mena is an Isoko lady who can’t commit adultery because it’s a taboo for her.

In his latest post tendering an apology, the activist-cum-politician wrote:

“A PUBLIC APOLOGY. I woke up this morning feeling very uneasy and decided to say this from the depth of my heart. To the family I respect, love and hold in high regards, I am deeply sorry.

First and foremost, I also want to use this medium to apologize to Jane’s Husband, Mr Andre, it’s an unfortunate incident on how your wife was dragged into this.

You are a good man and I have always commended you for your support towards Jane and her craft multiple times. I deeply apologize over and over again, Mr Andre. We have been family friends for over 3years+ and I hope we still remain friends even after these issues has surpassed.”