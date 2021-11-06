Anambra Decides: APC Has Written 10 LGs Results Ahead Of Election – Obiano

Anambra State Governor, Willie Obiano has accused the All Progressives Congress, APC, of plotting to rig the Saturday’s governorship election.

Speaking through Don Adinuba, the state Commissioner for information and Public Enlightenment, Obiano accused the APC of writing results for 10 local government areas, ahead of the poll.

Listing the local government areas, he said the APC was plotting to compromise officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.

In a statement signed by the Commissioner, he said APC plan to take advantage of President Muhammadu Buhari’s delay assenting the new Electoral Bill which makes electronic voting mandatory to perpetrate the fraud.

He said: “The Anambra State Government has credible intelligence showing that the All Progressives Congress (APC) has already written results of 10 Local Government Areas as regards the gubernatorial election which will take place tomorrow, November 6, 2021. The results are those of Onitsha North, Onitsha South, Aguata, Orumba South, Orumba North, Idemili North, Idemili South, Ogbaru, Anambra East and Anambra West. These are LGAs with high numbers of registered voters.

“APC operatives are relying on compromised Independent National Electronic Commission (INEC) officials, who smuggled out the result sheets of a number of polling units two nights ago and the result sheets of some LGAs last night, to accept and announce the results, regardless of authentic results submitted by INEC officials electronically.

“They plan to capitalize on the fact that President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, has yet to assent to the new Electoral Bill which makes electronic voting mandatory to perpetrate the fraud.”

The Commissioner alleged that a former Senate President, former Deputy Governor, and a current state Governor from the Southeast are behind the plot.

“A former Senate President from the Southeast, a former State Deputy Governor who later became a Senator from the Southwest and a sitting State Governor from the Southeast are deeply involved in the fraud to toy with the destiny of the Anambra people.

“This public announcement is to alert the Anambra people, the INEC national leadership, the security agencies, the mass media, election observers, civil society organizations and the international community of this grand plot. The barefaced brigandage just cannot stand,” he added.