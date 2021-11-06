Barcelona Announce Xavi Hernandez As New Coach

Former Barcelona midfielder Xavi has returned to the Spanish club as manager with a contract until 2024.

The Spaniard, 41, has been manager at Qatari club Al Sadd since 2019, but they agreed on Friday to let him join Barca after his release clause was met.

Barcelona stated that Xavi’s contract will run for the rest of the 2021-22 season and two more seasons.

He is expected to arrive back in Spain this weekend and will be officially unveiled on Monday at the Nou Camp.

In a video to fans, the World Cup and two-time European Championship-winning former Spain international said: “It wasn’t goodbye, it was ‘see you soon’. The Camp Nou has always been my home.

“You’re my fans, my people, the club that I love the most. And now, I’m coming home. See you soon, Culers. Forca Barca.”