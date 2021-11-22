Buhari Approves February 2022 For APC National Convention

President Muhammadu Buhari (retd.) has okayed February 2022 for the All Progressives Congress national convention.

The chairman of the Progressives Governors’ Forum and Kebbi State Governor, Atiku Bagudu, announced this on Monday to State House correspondents after a meeting with the President at the Aso Rock Villa in Abuja.

Governor Bagudu was accompanied to the Villa by the Chairman of the APC National Caretaker Committee and Yobe State Governor, Mai Mala Buni, as well as Governor Abubakar Badaru of Jigawa State.

He disclosed to State House correspondents that the meeting was to brief the President on the decision of the Progressives Governors Forum when the members met on Sunday night.

According to Bagudu, the governors had resolved that the convention should hold in February 2022 and the same suggestion was proposed to the President for approval.

He, however, said that that party’s leadership has yet to decide on a specific date in February for its national convention.

The governor said the party would notify the Independent National Electoral Commission while it drafts a timetable.

Governor Buni took over the APC leadership in June 2020 following the dissolution of the party’s National Working Committee led by former Edo State Governor, Adams Oshiomhole.

Following the crisis that rocked the national body of the APC, the party’s National Executive Council met and resolved to dissolve the NWC based on the recommendations of the President.

The party then installed Governor Buni of Yobe State to chair the Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee.