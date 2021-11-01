DJ Cuppy surprises Zlatan Ibile, hug and settle their differences on stage (video)

Florence Otedola who is known as DJ Cuppy has given a hint that she has quashed her ‘beef’ with Nigerian musician, Omoniyi Temidayo Raphael who is known in showbiz as Zlatan Ibile.

It could be recalled that the two individuals were not the best of friends following a fracas that ensued between them some months ago.

Well, seems they have put their difference aside as they were captured having some fun on the same stage during a show in London.

Zlatan was having a show in London and surprisingly, DJ Cuppy came to show and she didn’t just come to pass through as she showed that indeed there is no brawl between them again.

After arriving at the show, she went straight to the stage, hugged Zlatan and they both entertained everyone present at the show.

The video was shared on social media by DJ Cuppy on her verified social media handle on the popular micro-blogging platform, Twitter.

More photos below:

She shared the video with the caption;

“Decided to SURPRISE @Zlatan_Ibile on stage at his London show!”