Irabor: Massive Surrender Of Terrorists Shows We’re Winning War Against Insurgency

Chief of defence staff, Lucky Irabor has stated that the military is winning the war against insurgency in the north-eastern part of the country.

Irabor spoke on Tuesday at the Nigeria Navy Ship (NNS) Delta base in Warri.

He stated that the massive surrender of insurgents is an indication of the success of the military.

Speaking on the development, the CDS said insurgency would soon become a thing of the past in the country.

“I am sure you know that truly we are winning the war. You have seen reports of the massive surrender of Boko Haram terrorists among other things. So, that’s an indication that we are winning the war,” he said.

“In no distant time, we will see the totality of the end of such kind of criminality in that part of the country.”