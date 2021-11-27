Malami: With Court Order, Fed Govt Can Now Crush Bandits

Minister of Justice and Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami has expressed that the Federal Government is now poised to crush gunmen terrorizing the country following a court order declaring bandits as terrorists.

Malami stated that the court order has strengthened government’s hands to come down heavily on terrorists in conformity with international standards on the rules of engagement with such elements.

Justice Taiwo Taiwo, ruling on an ex parte motion filed by the Federal Government, stated that groups, such as Yan Bindiga and Yan Ta’adda are nothing other than terrorists.

Reacting to the court’s verdict, Malami pointed out that government would now deal ruthlessly with all terrorists groups and their sponsors with a view to bringing a lasting solution to the nation’s security challenges.

“The development is a pointer to the commitment of the Federal Government to adhere to the international standards in respecting the rules of engagement in the fight against terrorism, separatists organisations, insurgency and banditry in the country,” he said in a statement through his media aide, Dr. Umar Gwandu.

Malami said his office “in collaboration with relevant government agencies, including security operatives, are working assiduously to do the needful to take full advantage of this declaration.”