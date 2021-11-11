Pantami: With NIN, Identity Of Any Nigerian On The Internet Will Be Known

Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Ali Pantami has stated that the national identification number (NIN) will become the foundation of Nigeria’s security.

Pantami spoke during the Nigeria International Partnership Forum in Paris, intended to attract investors and strengthen ties between Nigeria and France in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic.

He stated that the federal government intends to establish the country’s security foundation on NIN to ensure that the identity of citizens and legal residents who log into the internet is known.

“Some of these initiatives that happen to be the foundation of even our economy is the introduction of the national identification number. Nigeria has joined the global community by making the use of national identification numbers for both citizens and legal residents mandatory,” he said.

“This is going to be the foundation of our economy and also the foundation of our security that whoever happens to go online, his identity will be known by the federal government and also by our security institution.

“As in our constitution 1999 as amended section 14(2)(b), that the primary responsibility of government is security and safety of its citizens, it is because of this that President Muhammadu Buhari is very passionate about that and he has been pushing that we establish the foundation of our economy and the foundation of our security on the national identification number so that identity of our citizens and legal residents will be known,

“As it is today, the enrollment has been over 67 million and most importantly we are able to capture the most important category of people that come out to do businesses.”