Unknown Gunmen Abduct Commuters In Abia Community

Some passengers who boarded a bus at Isuikwuato Local Government Area of Abia State were abducted by gunmen on Wednesday evening.

The traditional ruler of Umuanya Community in Uturu, confirming the incident, stated that it took place around 5 pm on Wednesday, a few kilometres after the Abia State University, Uturu, adding that the fate of the victims is yet to be known.

Unconfirmed report has it that the suspected bandits, armed with dangerous weapons, abducted the passengers who were travelling to Akara in Isuikwuato from the motor park opposite the Abia State University, Uturu.

As of the time of this report, the victims are yet to be identified.

All efforts to reach the state Police Public Relations Officer, Geoffrey Obonna, for his reaction was not possible as he was not picking his calls.