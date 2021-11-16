Vaccination Not Guarantee Against COVID-19 Infection — Health Minister

Minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire has stated that the partial or full vaccination against COVID-19 is not enough reason to drop non-pharmaceutical intervention guard nor a guarantee against infection.

Ehanire stated this on Monday in Abuja, at the national briefing of the Presidential Steering Committee on COVID-19.

He said, “Nigeria has so far tested a total of 3,392,457 samples, of which 213,147 were confirmed positive for COVID-19, while active cases are 4,447 and cases discharged to date are 205,732.

”There have sadly been 2,968 COVID-19-related fatalities with a case fatality rate of 1.39 per cent.

“The present infection surge in certain European countries, who already had vaccination over 60 per cent, is proof that full vaccination is no reason to drop our guard, or a guarantee against infection.”