Ehanire To Resident Doctors: End Your Strike, All Debts Will Be Settled

Minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire has called on residents doctors to put an end to the ongoing strike action.

He stated this at the briefing of the presidential committee on COVID-19 on Monday.

Ehanire stated that doctors should return to work as all debts would be cleared.

“Last week his excellency, the president received the leadership of the Nigerian Medical Association in audience and in his remarks called on doctors on strike to return to duty and for those contemplating it to opt for peaceful resolution, so as not to put the lives of citizens at risk,” he said.

“He reminded us that his administration has a sound track record of paying debts, even such debts as inherited from, or ignored by preceeding administration. Resident doctors are therefore assured from the highest authority in the land that all debts will be settled, when they are verified and validated.

“With this, I call on striking doctors to put an end to their industrial action immediately and return to work. Nigeria has been lucky with the relatively low impact of COVID-19 so far, and we need to keep our preparedness optimal. We cannot afford to stretch our luck too far.”