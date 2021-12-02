Actress Yvonne Nelson wins N33million defamation case against presenter and socialite, Mona Gucci

Ghanaian actress, Yvonne Nelson, has won a GHC500,000 (N33m) defamation case against presenter and socialite, Mona Gucci.

The actress sued Mona Gucci over some allegations made by the latter, who tagged the actress a slay queen which did not go down well with her.

Mona who is a socialite and presenter was not in court when the judgement was passed.

The court presided over by Justice John Eugene Nyante Nyandu ordered Mona to pay GHC500,000 to Yvonne and also apologise for her defamatory publication about the celebrated actress.

Mona has also been restrained from making any more defamatory comments about the Princess Tyra actress.

In May 2020, Mona in an interview with Neat Fm, a subsidiary of the Despite Media Group named an extensive list of Ghanaian female media and social personalities and alluded to them the amorphous title “slay queen.”

The “slay queen,” term according to her can be equated to a woman of loose morals, who under the cover of legitimacy engages in prostitution and other illicit activities for sustenance.

