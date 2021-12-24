American lady finds her missing phone in Ghana (video)

An American lady has expressed shock after her phone which she lost in Washington DC, was put up for sale at a phone shop in Ghana.

The lady said after she decided to track her phone with the help of an Apple Support System “Find My Phone” after it got missing in Washington DC in October, she got a mail from Apple telling her that the phone had made a sound.

When she tracked the location of the iPhone, she found out it was in Ghana. She made further checks and realized it was on sale at a shop in Circle Accra.

She expressed shock that her phone got to Africa so fast.

Watch the video below: