Start Preparing Your Handover Notes, PDP Tells APC

The ruling All Progressives Congress, APC has been asked by the National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Iyorchia Ayu, to start preparing its handover notes ahead of the 2023 Presidential elections.

Ayu stated this in his inaugural speech at the International Conference Centre (ICC), Abuja, during the inauguration of the newly elected national officers of the PDP today December 10.

The PDP chairman said the party is coming back in 2023 to “pull back Nigeria from the brink.”

”A PDP administration will change the narrative. We will unite the people. We will deepen the content of our democracy. We will rebuild our collapsed economy. We will make Nigerians the focus of development. We will expand our international vision beyond Niger Republic.

We will check the rampaging insecurity. We will restore Nigeria’s lost glory. And we will reclaim our dignity, destiny and pride as the Giant of Africa.

To the APC, we, once again, renew our quit notice on you. Begin to prepare your handover notes.

To Africa and the international community – we know you are worried about Nigeria. But we assure you that PDP will pull back Nigeria from the brink. PDP will not allow Nigeria to fulfil those doomsday predictions.” he said.