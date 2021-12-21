Strike: We Don’t Have Resources to Meet Your Demands Once – FG Tells ASUU

The federal government has said it doesn’t have the resources to meet the demands of the Academic Staff Union of Universities at once.

FG said this through the Minister of State for Education, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba.

Countering claims of the union that the Federal Government is blackmailing them, the Minister told Punch that it can’t be blackmail when they’ve tried explaining to them that they will fulfil the agreements signed when the resources are available,

Nwajiuba said:

“We cannot possibly be blackmailing them; we tried to explain to them that we will fulfil the agreements when we have the resources. Agreements have been signed and they are meant to be fulfilled.

“But we do not have all the resources to meet all the demands at once. The thing is that we all are working together – ASUU and the Federal Government. The goal is to produce graduates, who will serve Nigeria, and to make sure that the academic calendar is running smoothly.

“So, the government will always pay its dues; you do not have to go on strike to drive home your points. They need to know that it is not the government versus ASUU. It is about doing what is right. Let us use the resources as they come. There are lots of sectors that need attention.

“All we are saying is that once there are resources, we will meet your needs; all you have to do is to keep the academic calendar running. So, please, where is the blackmail?”