The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has clarified that candidates and visitors below the age of 18 years are not required to present COVID-19 vaccination cards before being granted access into its examination halls and facilities.

This was contained in a statement issued on Tuesday and signed by the head of JAMB’s media and protocol unit, Fabian Benjamin.

The examination body said those mandated to provide vaccination cards are persons covered under the NCDC Vaccination policy.

Also Read: Get Your NIN Ahead of 2022 UTME – JAMB Warns Candidates

Benjamin stated that the clarification became necessary because it “discovered that many underage candidates were making frantic efforts to get vaccinated with some even falsifying their age to be vaccinated just to access services at the Board’s facilities.”

The statement reads in part; “All candidates, clients, and other members of the public below the age of 18 years are not required to produce any vaccination card before being allowed access to our facilities. This category of persons is not covered by the NCDC vaccination policy.”

The examination body, however, stated that it would require evidence of being underage to allow any underage individual access to its facilities.

https://punchng.com/utme-underage-candidates-not-required-to-produce-vaccination-card-jamb/