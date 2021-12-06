We’re Satisfied With Electoral Amendment Bill – INEC Tells Buhari

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has given a reply to President Muhammadu Buhari after he requested their input in the electoral amendment bill.

INEC said it is satisfied with the electoral amendment bill transmitted to President Muhammadu Buhari by the National Assembly.

Recall that the President had on November 29 sought the advice of INEC and other critical stakeholders regarding the electoral amendment act.

In the letter sent through his Chief of Staff, Ibrahim Gambari, President Buhari asked the Chairman of the electoral body, Prof. Mahmoud Yakubu, to give his expert opinion on the contentious bill.

Two major amendments in the bill are the compulsory use of direct primaries by political parties to choose candidates for election as well as the provision to allow INEC to transmit election results electronically or decide otherwise.

However, a source in the Presidency told TheCable that INEC has asked the President to sign the electoral bill as amended by the National Assembly.

The source said that the electoral body said it is satisfied with the bill, adding that the provisions in the bill would strengthen the electoral process and make future elections more credible.

He asserted that INEC commended the National Assembly for including the electronic transmission of results and the early nomination of candidates for elections.

According to the presidential aide, INEC told the president it is good that the commission will now have the power to review election results announced by its officials under duress.

The source added that INEC informed Buhari of its intention to finish the legislative process ahead of the governorship elections in Ekiti and Osun scheduled for February and March 2022.