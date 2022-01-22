Businesswoman Jaruma reacts to news of her arrest in Abuja (video)

Controversial aphrodisiac seller, Jaruma has reacted following her arrest over a feud with Regina Daniel’s billionaire husband, Ned Nwoko.

On Friday, the businesswoman was arrested by the Nigerian Police for calling out the Nwokos family following a business deal with one of his wives.

Advertisement

Sharing a video from prison, Jaruma blasted the businessman for trying to intimidate her after complaining about her N10M business deal with Regina Daniels that was not fruitful.

“Jaruma hard girl, don’t touch Jaruma. I don’t understand how someone will abuse you and you abuse the person back and use the Nigerian Police to intimidate you, bully you, and bully you.

You’ll take someone’s land, plantation, the person will complain, you’ll send Nigerian Police to put the person in prison. I paid N10M for a job that wasn’t done and I complained *speaks hausa*. How many Nigerian youths do you want to put in prison?” she said in part.

Taken to Instagram to share the video, she wrote;

“Jaruma Live Broadcast From Ningi Village Prison – it’s only a 2 minutes pls endeavor to watch till the end. Obasanjo prison = PRESIDENT 🤔

Buhari prison = PRESIDENT 🤔 Jaruma prison = FIRST FEMALE PRESIDENT OF NIGERIA INSHAALLAH 🇳🇬 Dear friends, apologies anytime u are wrong but IF U ARE RIGHT, DO NOT BE INTIMIDATED…!!! STAND & FIGHT FOR UR RIGHT.”;

Stay updated on Nigerian news from Information Nigeria