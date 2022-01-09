I made N18Million last year, sold my car to build a house – Uche Maduagwu

Uche Maduagwu, a popular controversial actor, has recently revealed the amount of money he made last year and what he spent it on.

The controversial actor claimed he paid N18,000,000 for land in Anambra State. He also claims to have sold his car and used the proceeds to fund the construction of his home.

The actor added that, unlike his friends, he does not make money just to flaunt himself on social media. He questioned people who drive expensive automobiles but don’t own a home.

Uche wrote: “I made 18 million naira last year, bought more plots of land in Anambra and currently building a house. I do not show off on social media because every Kobo I make goes into my building project which I started in 2019. Most people do not know that I sold my car just to invest into my house project what is the essence of driving flashy cars around Lagos without a house of your own?”