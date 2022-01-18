I Will Not Vote for Tinubu to Become President In 2023 – President Buhari’s Aide

The Special Adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on Political Matters, Babafemi Ojudu, has said he is not in support of Bola Tinubu emerging as President of Nigeria in 2023.

Ojudu in a statement released on Tuesday added that he will not vote for Tinubu to become President.

He also condemned the view that anyone close to the APC leader but working against his presidential ambition is a traitor.

The Presidential aide further stated that Tinubu remains his leader and he would forever cherish him and the contributions he made to his organisation during the fight against the military.

He added that he wishes Tinubu well, but will not support his presidential ambition and vote for him in the forthcoming primary of the party.

Ojudu wrote, “I have seen a statement made by me, many years ago, to celebrate the 60th birthday anniversary of Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu making the rounds. Yes, I did make that statement. And more of such will come in my autobiography. We, together, have seen good days and bad days.

“I and Bola Tinubu have come a long way and we have been there for each other. So, let no one use my acknowledgement of his good deeds and my refusal not to support him in his bid for the Nigeria presidency to portray me as a betrayer.

“Tinubu remains my leader and I will forever cherish him and the contributions he made to my Organisation during our fight against the military.

“He however knows I don’t follow the herd. I make my choices based on very rigid parameters. He will tell you I am very Independent in my actions and ways.

“As a third-year university student, my dad chose to be in NPN. I never considered the fact that he fed me and paid my school fees to join him in a party I despised. I went to UPN and became a youth leader.

“Tinubu will tell you that whatever and whoever Ojudu is committed to being in for 100 per cent commitment. Reasons I did rather face torture and possible death in General Sani Abacha’s detention than reveal certain things they wanted me to reveal about him.

“We were already made before meeting him and in the cause of relating, we gave one another a helping hand. As far back as 1992 when I came to know him I was already one of the editors of a popular news magazine with a good standing too in the civil society. I walked out of my job when our billionaire publisher (Chief MKO Abiola) requested I and my colleagues apologize to General Ibrahim Babangida over a story critical of the regime. That was 1992.

“When I left that job, Chief Gani Fawehinmi, a man whom I was indebted to greatly (gave me a scholarship in my school days alongside King Sunny Ade) invested in my publishing platform (The News, publisher of PM news). The same one that was consequential in the battle to bring democracy back to Nigeria.

“At the conclusion of that struggle, Chief Fawehinmi insisted we seat out politics. Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu disagreed with this notion, and I did as well. Against an obvious choice to blind loyalty, I went along with Senator Tinubu even serving severally in critical roles as he assumed the Governorship position. My actions angered Chief Gani so much he asked that I repay his investments. Guess what? I gladly did.

“So if my principled stance against NPN, against IBB and against “Siddon look” was not a betrayal of my father, Chief MKO Abiola and Chief Gani Fawehinmi respectively, why would my principled stance against our leader present ambition be.?

“So, on this matter of 2023 I wish him well but I cannot in good conscience give him my support or cast my vote for him in the coming primary. It is my right. I am above 60 years of age for God sake. I almost died seeking these inalienable democratic rights, held up in detention and severally tortured. Your god is not my god.”