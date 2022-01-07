No Plan To Lay Off Federal Workers, Says Zainab Ahmed

Minister of Finance, Budget, and National Planning Zainab Ahmed said the federal government has no plans to lay off federal workers.

On Thursday, the minister declared on NTA’s ‘Good Morning Nigeria’ show that President Muhammadu Buhari had consistently stated that no worker will be fired.

According to Ahmed, the FG has to minimize the number of ministries, parastatals, and agencies (MDAs) in order to save money on people and have more money for capital projects.

She insisted, however, that such a review would not result in public sector job reductions.

“Mr President doesn’t want to disengage staff. That is what he has directed from the beginning of his administration. He also directed that we pay salaries. The Federal Government has never failed in paying salaries and he said we must always pay pensions,” she said.

“So, he has been consistent in those directives, and we have followed those directives to the letter.”

Responding to a question on how the federal government would cut costs through the review exercise, the finance minister said, “Well, we do hope that at the end of the exercise, some agencies will be merged and it will cut down operational costs.”