Controversial OAP and Free The Sheeple leader, Daddy Freeze has stated that religion has caused more harm than good in Africa.

According to him, having five to ten religious temples on every street is not Africa’s salvation.

Daddy Freeze who asked Africa to wake up also claimed that religion has killed more people in the last 500 years than atomic bomb, shark attacks, snake bites, plane crashes, wild animals and COVID-19 combined.