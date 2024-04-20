Tunde Onakoya Breaks World Record For Longest Chess Marathon

Nigerian chess master and child education advocate, Tunde Onakoya, has broken the Guinness World Record (GWR) for the longest chess marathon.

With his non-profit, Chess in Slums Africa and The Gift of Chess, Onakoya achieved the feat in the early hours of Saturday after surpassing the 56-hour mark.

The chestmaster who confirmed this in a post via X wrote, “We have done it.

“We’re pushing to 60 hours guys. We’re not stopping yet. Let’s keep going.

“We have a fundraising goal to meet for the education of African children around the world. This is our why – the reason we are doing this.

“Let’s demonstrate to the world the incredible power of love. Together, we can make this happen.”

Despite facing health challenges during the marathon, including intense vomiting and stomach pain, Onakoya has remained steadfast.

When given the choice to quit, he declared, “I will play on for the dreams of millions of children.”

Information Nigeria understands that the previous record stood at 56 hr 09 min 37 seconds.

Two Norwegians, Hallvard Haug Flatebø and Sjur Ferkingstad, set the record on November 11, 2018.

He had said he hopes to empower illiterate children across Africa through the feat, prior to his attempt on April 17

“Doing this for the dreams of millions of children across Africa without access to education. You guys have been rock solid for me through the years,” he said.

According to him, the “ultimate goal” of his attempt is to raise the sum of $1,000,000 as it will be used to “transform the lives of undeserved children across Africa.”

“Tunde’s courageous endeavor to set a Guinness World Record for the longest chess marathon is not only a testament to his dedication but also a beacon of hope for underserved children across Africa.

“With the ultimate goal of fundraising $1,000,000 to advance the education of these deserving individuals, every contribution, whether big or small, brings us closer to realizing this noble vision.

“Let us unite in support of this noble cause. Together, we are not only witnessing a historic moment but also contributing to a cause that empowers and transforms the lives of children.

“Your generosity and commitment are invaluable as we strive to make a meaningful difference through the power of chess and education,” he had said.

Global investment bank, Goldman Sachs donated $5000 to the cause.

“Huge news.. We just received [$]5,000 from GoldmanSachs,” wrote The Gift of Chess on X

Onakoya’s feat which is subject to confirmation by the British reference book has fundraised about $94,000.

He founded Chess in Slums Africa in 2018, aiming to support the education of at least one million children living in slums across the continent.

With more than 10 million children out of school in Nigeria, this initiative holds significant importance.