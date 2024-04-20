Female Artists Needs To Start Supporting Each Other More – Singer, Rose May Alaba

Rose May Alaba, an Austrian-Nigerian singer, has advocated for more collaboration among female singers.

She observed that many female artists collaborate with men artists more than their female peers.

Alaba recently mentioned on Hip TV’s Trending that female artists should encourage each other more.

In her words,

“We always have collaborations with men but what about collaborating with each other? Collaborating with each other would even help us more. Well, it may take time because female artists are only just starting to get recognition.

“Personally, I think men collaborate more because they are more open than women. We should try and change that by complementing each other.”