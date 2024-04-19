Canadian Senate Lauds Burna Boy Over ‘Sold Out’ Concert

Burna Boy, a Grammy-winning Nigerian singer, has received accolades from the Canadian Senate for his “huge impact” in the country’s entertainment industry.

During a recent sitting, Marcel Lebleu, director general of Canada’s West and Central Africa bureau, praised Burna Boy for selling out the Bell Centre twice when he visited Montreal.

The Bell Centre is a multipurpose arena in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. For concerts, it can accommodate around 35,000 people.

Lebleu also commended the Nigerian entertainment industry’s success and global expansion.

Lebleu said, “I don’t know if you know Burna Boy. He is an Afrobeats singer. He was in Montreal three weeks ago, sold out The Bell Centre twice. That’s about 35,000 people.

“He was also in Toronto. We don’t think about the culture industry a lot but this is an important industry. For example, Nollywood.”

Senator Peter Boehm, Chairman, Senate Committee on Foreign Affairs, added: “I was listening to Burna Boy the other night.”

When asked on X about his favourite Burna Boy tracks, Boehm stated that he liked the singer’s 2020 album ‘Twice as Tall’.

He wrote, “Being tall, I continue to enjoy listening to @burnaboy ‘Twice as Tall’ (2020) on my playlist.”